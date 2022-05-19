No lessons learnt, Delhi continues to report fire incidents

New Delhi: The national capital continues to report fire incidents from buildings which are unsafe and lack fire safety measures, days after 27 lives were lost in the Mundka building blaze that had no NOC from the fire department.

On Thursday, the city saw back-to-back fire incidents at two factories which claimed the life of one person while six others were injured.

The first incident was reported from the Bawana Industrial Area in north Delhi where fire broke out on the top floor of a multi-storey building located in Sector 2 there.

The fire did not cause any injury or casualty. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, said that cello tape was being manufactured in the factory for which thinner was used.

Pertinently, the ill-fated factory was also among the list of buildings that do not follow fire safety standards. Subsequently, a case was registered against the owner of the building under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In the second incident, which was reported from New Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, one person was killed while six others suffered burn injuries. In this building as well, the fire safety norms went for a toss.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg informed IANS that both the buildings that caught fire on Thursday did not have any no objections certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department.

A fire NOC certifies that a building has been deemed complied with the fire prevention and fire safety requirements in accordance with Rule 33 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules.