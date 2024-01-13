‘No license to bully..’ Maldives President makes fresh jab at India

President Muizzu's remarks follows bad blood between the two countries after three Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his Lakshwadeep visit

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th January 2024 8:33 pm IST
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu- Twitter

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row, Maldives President Mohamad Muizzu, fresh from his China visit, made another indirect jab at India, accusing it of “bullying” his “small” nation.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“We may be small but this doesn’t give them the license to bully us,” he said at a press conference on his return from China, according to a viral video.

Also Read
How ‘BoycottMaldives’ may impact crucial ties between two neighbours

He also said that the Indian Ocean doesn’t belong to any “specific country” and that Maldives is one of the countries with “the biggest share” due to its large EEZ.

MS Education Academy

President Muizzu’s remarks follows bad blood between the two countries after three Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his Lakshwadeep visit

While the three ministers were dismissed, the incident created tension with various Indian celebrities and companies asking people to avoid visiting the Maldives and taking other action to deter Indians visiting the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 13th January 2024 8:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button