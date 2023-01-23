No liquor to be served in bars, restaurants on R-Day in Delhi

The Republic Day is observed as a dry day when the liquor shops remain closed.

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:08 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi government on Monday issued an order to ban the sale of liquor at bars and restaurants in the national capital on January 26, the Republic Day.

The Republic Day is observed as a dry day when the liquor shops remain closed. This is the first time that the government has taken a decision to ban the sale of liquor at bars and restaurants. Previously, only liquor vends used to be closed on dry days.

Additionally, there will be a ban on the sale of liquor at shops on Mahashivratri, Ram Navami and Holi. The government has also declared dry days on Swami Dayanand Jayanti and Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

The excise department of the Delhi government has issued a list of dry days for the period from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023.

The list includes Republic Day on January 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 5, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on February 15, Mahashivaratri on February 18, Holi on March 8 and Ram Navami on March 30.

The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months. At present, there are about 21 dry days in a year.

