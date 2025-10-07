‘No manipulation in Air India plane crash probe’: Aviation Min

His assertion comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed in certain quarters about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe into the fatal crash.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th October 2025 4:05 pm IST
Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu
Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said there is “no manipulation or dirty business” happening in the investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12.

His assertion comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed in certain quarters about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe into the fatal crash.

Naidu said everyone has to wait for the final AAIB probe report to know what exactly happened.

Memory Khan Seminar

“There is no manipulation, or there is no dirty business, happening in the investigation. It is a very clean and very thorough process that we are doing according to the rules…,” the minister said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a book launch function in the national capital.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th October 2025 4:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button