No more 65cr! Why Ram Charan decided to lower his salary

Hyderabad: Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, was one of the most awaited movies this Sankranthi. Despite the hype, the film turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office, with losses estimated at over Rs. 200 crore for producer Dil Raju.

The film collected only Rs. 186 crore in India and USD 1.98 million in North America, falling far short of its break-even targets. With its high budget and huge expectations, the failure left distributors and producers in financial trouble.

Finally, it took 7 days (1 week) for #GameChanger to Match its day 1 poster collections



Ram Charan’s Incredible Support

Amid this setback, Ram Charan has shown incredible support for Dil Raju. The actor adjusted his remuneration to help reduce costs during the film’s delayed production. Even after the release, Ram Charan promised to do another film with Dil Raju and agreed not to take his usual fee. This gesture highlights Ram Charan’s loyalty and respect for his team.

Their next project will be directed by Gautam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. This collaboration is expected to be a fresh start for both Ram Charan and Dil Raju after the disappointment of Game Changer.

The film’s underperformance serves as a lesson for the Telugu film industry. High budgets and big names don’t guarantee success without strong content. The industry must focus on balancing costs and delivering engaging stories to attract audiences.