No more ripped jeans, shorts: Dress code comes in for visitors to Jagannath Temple

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th October 2023 11:59 pm IST
Jagannath Temple
Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneshwar: Devotees entering into Shri Jagannath temple have to now avoid wearing clothes such as ripped jeans, half pants, and sleeveless shirts.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The decision to enforce a dress code was taken during a meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the servitors on the issue at Puri on Monday, and it will be implemented strictly from January 1, 2024.

Also Read
Largest Hindu temple outside Asia to open for public in New Jersey on Oct 18

“An important decision has been taken today. The devotees coming to the Jagannath temple from Odisha or outside are often noticed as not maintaining decency in clothes. Many times they are not entering the temple in a graceful manner. This is bringing disrepute to the temple and ruining its religious significance,” SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said.

MS Education Academy

Das also said it has been decided unanimously that the temple administration will request the devotees to wear decent dresses while entering the centuries-old shrine. He stated that minors below 12 years of age can enter the temple with half pants.

“Those above 12 years will be urged not to come to the temple wearing sleeveless dresses, distressed jeans, bermuda shorts and other similar ‘indecent’ attire. This is destroying the dignity of the holy place and the Lords,” he said.

Das also said everyone comes to the temple to do puja and have a darshan of the lords with a sense of devotion. The temple is a religious place, not a park or a beach. “They are free to wear whatever they want while in a park or on the beach. Every religion has such specific rules regarding dressing.”

“We will try to bring awareness among the devotees from Tuesday regarding the dress code till the formal enforcement of dress code decision on January 1, 2024,” said a servitor.

The servitors and Jagannath temple police will keep a watch on the devotees at the entry gates.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th October 2023 11:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button