No Muslim gets SP-RLD alliance ticket in Muzaffarnagar

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 23rd January 2022 3:34 pm IST
Kanpur: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav hands over his party flag to Khazanchi Nath, a four-year-old boy who was born in 2016 while his mother Sarvesha Devi was standing in a bank queue to withdraw cash during demonetization, to flag off the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Kanpur, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Muzaffarnagar: SP-RLD alliance has not fielded any Muslim candidates from six assembly constituencies in Muzaffarnagar. The alliance gave tickets to Hindu candidates from the constituencies.

BJP too fielded only Hindu candidates from the constituencies. However, Congress and BSP have fielded Muslim candidates from Charthawal and Meerapur assembly constituencies.

The reason behind the SP-RLD alliance’s decision could be the fear that fielding candidates from minority communities may benefit the saffron party.

MS Education Academy

However, Mursaleen Rana who joined RLD recently does not believe in the alliance’s strategy. He said that the alliance may face defeat in at least three seats in the city.

In Muzaffarnagar, 42 percent of the population is Muslim. In 2017, BJP won all the six assembly seats of the city by fielding Hindu candidates.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button