No Muslim gets SP-RLD alliance ticket in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: SP-RLD alliance has not fielded any Muslim candidates from six assembly constituencies in Muzaffarnagar. The alliance gave tickets to Hindu candidates from the constituencies.

BJP too fielded only Hindu candidates from the constituencies. However, Congress and BSP have fielded Muslim candidates from Charthawal and Meerapur assembly constituencies.

The reason behind the SP-RLD alliance’s decision could be the fear that fielding candidates from minority communities may benefit the saffron party.

However, Mursaleen Rana who joined RLD recently does not believe in the alliance’s strategy. He said that the alliance may face defeat in at least three seats in the city.

In Muzaffarnagar, 42 percent of the population is Muslim. In 2017, BJP won all the six assembly seats of the city by fielding Hindu candidates.