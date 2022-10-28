No one in history has ever toiled for BC welfare and social reforms like Jagan: R Krishnaiah

Vijayawada: YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah, who is also the National President of Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Association, has heaped praise on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his efforts to uplift the backward classes community. Sharing details on the struggles of backward classes, MP Krishnaiah said that CM Jagan was a social reformer and that he has never come across even one BC chief minister in the country who has toiled hard for welfare of BCs like CM Jagan.

“There have been many BC Chief Ministers across the country, but no one has been able to provide complete justice for the community. However, CM Jagan has been continuously working to change the historical injustice meted out to BCs,” said Krishnaiah.

Giving an example of how BCs were given priority by CM Jagan, Krishnaiah said, “Not even 10 BCs got ministerial posts in united Andhra Pradesh but CM Jagan has given 70% cabinet berths to backward communities. Similarly, he has given more than 40-50% seats to BCs in municipal and local body elections. We should recognise his efforts for empowerment of BCs.”

The MP added that the efforts of CM Jagan has brought about a drastic change in the way BCs are treated in the society.

“The CM’s vision has uplifted BC leaders in the true spirit of democracy. Despite having severe budget constraints in the state, I was unsure how the Chief Minister would be able to implement the Navaratnalu scheme. But I am amazed to see that none of the welfare schemes have been halted. This shows the CM’s commitment towards backward classes,” Krishnaiah said.

The MP exuded confidence that the dreams of people hailing from backward communities would become a reality soon.

“Every BC student’s dream of studying abroad or within the state is getting fulfilled through various welfare schemes of the state. Due to CM Jagan’s empowerment drive, the next generation of backward classes will become doctors, lawyers and software employees. None of our kids will need to plead anyone for jobs. With these reforms, no one will sledge us for hailing from a backward community,” Krishnaiah asserted.

The MP also shared his personal experience about how CM Jagan treats backward class leaders.

“These days, political parties demand crores of funds for giving a Rajya Sabha ticket. But I was given a ticket without any kickback. I had fought for 40 years to table the OBC Bill in the Parliament. I met all Chief Ministers and Prime Ministers previously but none of them were able to take it forward. However, I requested CM Jagan to take up the matter only once and he immediately directed YSRCP MPs to introduce the Bill in the Parliament. YSRCP is the only party that has tabled the OBC Bill in the Parliament. That’s why there is a need for BCs to stand by CM Jagan,” the MP concluded.