‘No Palestinian state’: Netanyahu signs West Bank settlement expansion plan 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday approved a settlement expansion plan in the occupied West Bank, a move that could undermine the possibility of any future Palestinian state, Al Jazeera reported.

“We are going to fulfil our promise that there will be no Palestinian state. This place belongs to us,” Netanyahu said at the event in Maale Adumim, an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem.

“We are going to double the city’s population,” he said.

The development plans include 3,400 new homes for Israeli settlers, which would remove most of the West Bank from occupied East Jerusalem while combining the several other Israeli settlements in the area.

The settlement is on a 12-square-kilometre plot located east of Jerusalem and is called “East 1” or “E1”

East Jerusalem is important for the Palestinians as their choice for the capital of a future Palestinian state. Palestinian Authority presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh insisted that a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is crucial for peace in the region.

Also Read As Israel carried out strikes far beyond its borders, violence surged in West Bank

All Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which have been under occupation since 1967, are regarded as illegal under international law, irrespective of any approval granted by Israeli authorities.

The move is said to be controversial as it could dismantle any territorial continuity from the West Bank to East Jerusalem, further undermining the possibility of establishing a future Palestinian state.