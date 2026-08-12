No plastic or aluminium foil packaging for paan masala, says FSSAI

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VS Sajjanar wrote on X on Wednesday, August 12, "This decision will reduce chemical reactions and the risk of microplastics that occur due to storage in plastic pouches, protecting public health.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Rows of colorful pan masala sachet packets (Pan Bahar, Tansen, Vimal, Kamla Pasand, Varanasi, Shikhar, Dilbagh) hanging for sale at a shop.
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Central Food Safety and Standards Authority has made amendments to the packaging regulations by imposing a complete ban on the use of plastic, plastic lamination, and aluminium foil in paan masala packaging.

Calling it “a crucial decision in the direction of public health and environmental protection,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner VS Sajjanar wrote on X on Wednesday, August 12, “This decision will reduce chemical reactions and the risk of microplastics that occur due to storage in plastic pouches, protecting public health.

“At the same time, it will curb the waste from millions of non-recyclable plastic sachets that clog roads and drains, bringing immense benefits to the environment,” he said.

Subhan Bakery

According to the FSSAI notification that Sajjanar shared, the suggested packaging materials are: paper, paper board, cellulose or other naturally derived materials which are free of any plastic, including, but not limited to polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), or any synthetic polymers, copolymers, or laminates, and also free from aluminium foil or metallised layers.

The approved packaging can be of tin or glass containers, said the notification.

‘Everyone a stakeholder in clean society’

“Manufacturers and traders must strictly adhere to these new guidelines. Everyone must be a stakeholder in a clean, healthy society!” tweeted Sajjanar.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The police have been doing their part by cracking down on paan shops. Earlier, in April, to check the sale of nicotine-based substances to schoolchildren, police conducted search operations at more than 550 paan shops located near educational institutions across Hyderabad under the Operation Safe School programme.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button