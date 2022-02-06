No proposal to cancel Inter practical exams: TSBIE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced that there is no proposal under consideration to cancel the practical exams. The board said that the schedule for the practical exam will be declared soon.

For the last few days rumors were doing the rounds in the media that like the past year practical exams will be canceled this year too in view of the 24 days closure of the educational institutions due to the COVID pandemic and the noncompletion of the syllabus.

There was confusion among the students and their parents regarding the practical examinations.

The TSBIE, through a press release, clarified that unlike last year when the practical exams were canceled due to the pandemic there is no such plan this year.

Secretary TSBIE Omer Jaleel advised the students to prepare for the theory and practical examinations.

The TSBIE has extended the deadline for the annual exam fee for Inter First and Second years up to February 10.