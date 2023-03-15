No question of apology: Kharge defends Rahul

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday defended Rahul Gandhi and said there was no question of apology for his UK statement.

Kharge said that Gandhi did not say anything wrong and only spoke about democracy, “whereas the Prime Minister spoke at many places in foreign lands and insulted the country”.

Amid the uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s statement has tried to make it clear that the party is not going to yield on the subject and will be offensive on the issue and press its demand for JPC in the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had tweeted: “I want to remind you of your statement made in China. You said – “Earlier, you felt ashamed of being born Indian. Now you feel proud to represent the country” Was this not an insult to India and Indians? Tell your Ministers to refresh their memories!

“In South Korea, you had said – “There was a time when people used to feel that what sin they committed in their past life which resulted in taking birth in India, is this what you call a country…” First see the ‘Mirror of Truth’, before lecturing the Congress party!”

The Congress is blaming the government for the disruption in Parliament by saying that as Rahul Gandhi’s UK statement made outside the House are non issues.