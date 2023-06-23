No question of privatising Singareni: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday declared that there was no question of allowing the privatisation of Singareni coal mines.

Accusing Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of conspiring to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and throwing the blame on to the BJP-led government at the Centre, Bandi Sanjay said, “If there is any attempt to privatise the Singareni Collieries, we shall hold KCR by collar and drag him to streets.”

BJP will clear all dues of Singareni once we come to power. No question of privatising. While KCR claims to cancel open casts, he got permission for 17 open casts this year. BRS took loan of Rs.25000 crores making Singareni bankrupt. They're borrowing from banks to pay salaries. pic.twitter.com/Udx48OEC7R — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 22, 2023

While addressing a public rally at Bhupalpally as part of Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan, Bandi assured that if the BJP is voted to power in the coming assembly elections, it would pay all the arrears of coal purchase due to being paid to Singareni Collieries by the state government towards coal purchase.

Sanjay further alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, in collusion with Congress, was trying to bring down the graph of the BJP in Telangana.

“The meeting of KCR’s son and industries minister K T Rama Rao with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday in the name of developmental works is part of this conspiracy,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay further alleged that both the BRS and the Congress were trying to malign the BJP by alleging that the Centre was not cooperating with the state in developmental programmes.

Stating that the Telangana BJP has created a record with its ‘BJP at every door step’ programme, in which the party workers had reached out to 35 lakh families, the BJP leader complimented all the party workers who took part in the programme and thanked the people for their tremendous response.

The BJP president also lashed out at the BRS and the Congress leaders for unnecessarily blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though he had taken up several revolutionary welfare programmes like housing for three crore people, supply of Ujjwala gas connections to 10 crore women, construction of 11 crore toilets and supply of free ration to 80 crore people, besides providing free Covid vaccine to millions of people.

He pointed out that KCR had failed to fulfil many of his pre-election promises in the last nine years. “His only objective was to make crores of rupees, rather than doing good to the people,” he alleged.