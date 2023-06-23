Telangana: 141 police officers promoted to the rank of DSP

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar congratulated the officers while he expressed gratitude to the state government.

Published: 23rd June 2023
Hyderabad: As many as 141 police personnel including officers of the rank of SI, CI and Additional SPs were promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Telangana government.

According to the orders issued on Thursday, the concluding day of the Decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation, the promoted officers belonged to the 1996 and 1998 batches.

Lauding the large-scale promotion in the department, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar congratulated the officers while he expressed gratitude to the state government.

“It is great feeling of joy to announce that on the occasion of Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu the government promoted 141 Inspectors of Police (civil) to the rank of DSP,” stated Anjani Kumar on Twitter.

