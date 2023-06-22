CM KCR inaugurates Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Telangana Martyrs Memorial – Amara Jyoti’ (perpetual light) near Lumbini park in the city.

The memorial was built by the state government in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of a separate Telangana state.

తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దశాబ్ది వేడుకల ముగింపు (జూన్ 22) సందర్భంగా ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు చేతుల మీదుగా “తెలంగాణ అమరుల స్మారకం – అమర దీపం’’ ప్రజ్వలన కార్యక్రమం గురువారం సాయంత్రం జరగనున్నది. ఈ సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్ నడిబొడ్డున యావత్ తెలంగాణ సమాజం గర్వించే మరో అద్భుత ఘట్టం… pic.twitter.com/eeftavFl9R — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 21, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, Rao recalled the agitation for Telangana statehood held in 1969, including the death of about 400 people, and later when he took up an indefinite fast in 2009.

Averring that he had begun the indefinite fast, willing to sacrifice his life, Rao said he was, however, anguished when youth sacrificed their life in support of statehood.

The Telangana government helped the kin of the “martyrs”, by providing jobs and financial assistance, and would extend help to any others who have still not received it, he said.

Facilitating the family members of those who sacrificed their lives for the statehood KCR said, “The state government would facilitate the visit of foreign delegates or guests from other states in India to the memorial to pay floral tributes.”

CM KCR honoured the families of the six martyrs with a shawl.

Citizens take part in the inaugural function of Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial on Thursday

On the occasion of the memorial’s inauguration, police fired in the air as a mark of respect for the martyrs.

A drone light show, highlighting the sacrifices of ‘martyrs’ and achievements of the Telangana state, enthralled the audience.

Amazing visuals from the spectacular drone show that mesmerized everyone at the Telangana Amara Jyothi today.#తెలంగాణదశాబ్దిఉత్సవాలు #TelanganaTurns10 pic.twitter.com/4IRpbmIlO0 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) June 22, 2023

Built with 1,600 tonnes of stainless steel, the structure costs Rs 117.50 crore. Designed as an earthen lamp in an elliptical shape, it stands 26 metres tall on one side and 18 metres tall on the other. The lamp will continue to glow at a height of 45 metres above ground level.

The memorial is opposite the newly inaugurated State Secretariat.

The government has provided 3.29 acres of its land for the construction of the memorial. In addition to several other facilities, the memorial has a museum, photo gallery, convention hall, restaurant and others.

The event marked the end of the decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation.