No report of any Indian national getting affected in Morocco quake

The powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Morocco late on Friday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th September 2023 11:44 am IST
Arab countries offer condolences to Morocco over victims of devastating earthquake
Photo: Social media

Rabat: There is no report till now of any Indian national getting affected due to the earthquake in Morocco that has killed over 2,000 people, the Embassy of India here has said, advising all its citizens in the country to stay calm and adhere to guidelines issued by the local authorities.

Peoples Career

The powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Morocco late on Friday.

The Interior Ministry of Morocco said late Saturday that 2,012 people were killed in the temblor. At least 2,059 people were injured, including 1,404 critically.

MS Education Academy

The Embassy of India in Rabat issued an advisory on Saturday in the aftermath of the quake and said it was in touch with the community members.

“Till now, there is no report of any Indian national getting affected due to the earthquake,” the mission said.

Also Read
Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll climbs to over 2000

It urged all Indian nationals currently in Morocco to stay calm and adhere to the advisory/guidelines issued by the local authorities from time to time.

“The Embassy of India in Rabat would like to advise all Indian citizens residing in the Kingdom of Morocco that they can call our 24×7 helpline number +212 661 297 491 for any assistance they may require in the aftermath of the earthquake,” the advisory said.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Morocco expressed its deep sympathy to the victims of the earthquake in the country.

“India stands ready to extend assistance to Morocco in this difficult time,” it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also expressed grief at the loss of lives in an earthquake in Morocco.

“In this difficult hour the entire world community is with Morocco and we are ready to offer them all possible assistance,” he said in his opening remarks at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th September 2023 11:44 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button