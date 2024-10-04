No response from govt, will sit on indefinite fast from Saturday: Wangchuk

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said he and other protesters from Ladakh would sit on an indefinite fast from Saturday since they have not received any response from the government over their demand of meeting the President, prime minister or the Union home minister.

Wangchuk was leading the ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra’, which began from Leh a month ago. The ‘padyatra’ was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

At a press conference here, the climate activist said they had written to the office of the President, Prime Minister and home minister seeking an appointment and were assured that they would be informed about the meeting by Friday 5 pm.

“We have not received any response from the government. So we will sit on an indefinite fast from tomorrow,” Wangchuk said.

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa and other members of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance were present at the press conference.

Wangchuk said they have requested the authorities to provide them space in Jantar Mantar for holding the fast. He said they have not received any confirmation yet and appealed to all political parties and organisations to provide them with a venue for the protest.

Wangchuk and 150 people from Ladakh were detained from Delhi’s Singhu border on Monday night. They were taken to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat on Wednesday and were released after that.