‘No right to visit US’: Embassy on video of Indian student handcuffed

The US Embassy issued a warning over illegal immigration and visa abuse on Tuesday, June 10, after a video of an Indian student being handcuffed and deported from the Newark Liberty International Airport went viral on social media.

In their post, the US Embassy in India said, “The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law.”

The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of U.S. law. pic.twitter.com/WvsUb4Mtqu — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 10, 2025

On Sunday, June 8, a video from Newark airport was posted by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, where an Indian student is seen handcuffed and pinned to the ground by airport security. In his post, Jain wrote, “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”

Also Read Donald Trump’s new travel ban takes effect

The Indian consulate in New York also took cognisance of the matter, saying, “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals.”

We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard.



The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals.@MEAIndia… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 9, 2025

US President Donald Trump recently issued a travel ban for 12 countries. Nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen will not be allowed to travel to the US nor will they be issued visas.