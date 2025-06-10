‘No right to visit US’: Embassy on video of Indian student handcuffed

On June 8, a video from Newark airport surfaced where an Indian student is seen handcuffed and pinned to the ground by airport security.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 10th June 2025 9:52 pm IST
US embassy issues warning against illegal immigration
US flag

The US Embassy issued a warning over illegal immigration and visa abuse on Tuesday, June 10, after a video of an Indian student being handcuffed and deported from the Newark Liberty International Airport went viral on social media.  

In their post, the US Embassy in India said, “The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country.  However, there is no right to visit the United States.  We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law.”

On Sunday, June 8, a video from Newark airport was posted by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, where an Indian student is seen handcuffed and pinned to the ground by airport security. In his post, Jain wrote, “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”

MS Creative School

The Indian consulate in New York also took cognisance of the matter, saying, “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals.”

US President Donald Trump recently issued a travel ban for 12 countries. Nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen will not be allowed to travel to the US nor will they be issued visas.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 10th June 2025 9:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button