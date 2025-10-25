No road, Telangana 108 ambulance team carries pregnant Gotti Koya woman

108 ambulance team carry a heavily pregnant Gotti Koya woman on a cot

Hyderabad: In a heart-warming incident, a heavily pregnant Gotti Koya woman was carried on a cot by the medical and health staff for around a kilometre distance to an 108 ambulance, which was unable to enter her hamlet, owing to no road.

Sayam Jyoti experienced labour pains in Gutthikoyagaudem, a sleepy hamlet located on the outskirts of Chityala in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu district.

An 108 ambulance was called. As the vehicle reached the outskirts of the village, it encountered a kaccha road, which was damaged due to heavy rains.

With time ticking and left with no option, the driver, ambulance technician and an ASHA worker rushed to the tribal woman’s help.

When they reached home, they understood the severity of Jyothi’s condition, as she could not walk because of escalating pain.

Without hesitation, they gently lifted her onto her cot and carried her across the uneven path all the way to the ambulance, nearly a kilometre away. From there, they drove Jyothi to the hospital, where she delivered a healthy baby.

The locals thanked the 108 staff for their prompt response and appreciated their extra-mile effort.

