No room for two states: Netanyahu rejects Palestinian statehood

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying there is “no room for two states” between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, June 27, Netanyahu said the position would be a guiding principle of the government he intends to lead.

“Another principle of the government, of the broad national government that I intend to lead, is that there is no room for two states. Between the sea and the Jordan River, there is no room for two states,” he told reporters.

Israeli war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu said he rejects the creation of a Palestinian state if he forms a new government after the upcoming elections, stating that there is “no room for two states between the sea and the Jordan River.”



He added that Israeli public opinion has… pic.twitter.com/x6ckbEshPv — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 28, 2026

Netanyahu said the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, had reshaped public opinion in Israel, arguing that the country was no longer divided over the issue.

“If you had asked me three years ago, before the war, the public was divided on this issue. Although I believe that most of the public was opposed, a significant portion supported it. I think that has changed. This is now a basis for agreement,” he said.

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The prime minister also urged greater unity over domestic disputes, saying Israelis did not want internal conflict over issues such as the military service of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men. He added that his government would seek to ease tensions and reach broader political understandings.

The remarks came a day after Netanyahu welcomed the framework agreement reached with Lebanon and the United States, calling it a “historic accomplishment” and a “massive blow to Iran and Hezbollah”. He said the arrangement recognises Israel’s right to maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as it considers necessary.