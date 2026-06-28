No room for two states: Netanyahu rejects Palestinian statehood

Netanyahu links his stance to changing public opinion following the October 7 Hamas attack.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks on US backing during tensions with Iran.
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying there is “no room for two states” between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, June 27, Netanyahu said the position would be a guiding principle of the government he intends to lead.

“Another principle of the government, of the broad national government that I intend to lead, is that there is no room for two states. Between the sea and the Jordan River, there is no room for two states,” he told reporters.

Subhan Bakery

Netanyahu said the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, had reshaped public opinion in Israel, arguing that the country was no longer divided over the issue.

“If you had asked me three years ago, before the war, the public was divided on this issue. Although I believe that most of the public was opposed, a significant portion supported it. I think that has changed. This is now a basis for agreement,” he said.

The prime minister also urged greater unity over domestic disputes, saying Israelis did not want internal conflict over issues such as the military service of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men. He added that his government would seek to ease tensions and reach broader political understandings.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The remarks came a day after Netanyahu welcomed the framework agreement reached with Lebanon and the United States, calling it a “historic accomplishment” and a “massive blow to Iran and Hezbollah”. He said the arrangement recognises Israel’s right to maintain a security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as it considers necessary.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button