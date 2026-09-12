No work from Monday, say protesting Vikarabad municipal workers

Hyderabad: Vikarabad municipal workers on contract launched a one-leg protest over the failure to disburse their salaries on time.

A video on social media shows a group standing on one leg with a hand raised, alleging that despite raising this issue multiple times to Vikarabad Chairman Gaddam Ananya and Vice Chairman, there has been no progress.

“We have not received our salaries for three months. We are unable to pay our children’s school fees or meet our daily needs. Most of us do not have our own house and live in rented accommodation. Some landlords have threatened to evict us, while others have thrown out our belongings. We are struggling and in distress,” said one worker.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

They said that if the grievances are not addressed by September 14 (Monday), they will stop coming to work and start an indefinite strike. “On behalf of the Municipal Workers’ Union (CITU), we demand swift action from the government,” they said.

Vikarabad is the Assembly constituency of Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Also Read No cabs to Hyderabad Airport: TGPWU announces boycott

Speaking to Siasat.com, Vice Chairman A Sudhakar Reddy confirmed there is an issue with salary disbursement. “We have not received funds from the general funds. Also, our current focus is on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana,” he said.

When asked about workers’ Monday ultimatum, Reddy did not give a definite answer. “The issue will be sorted within five days,” he said.