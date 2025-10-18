‘Nobody can afford us’: SRK, Salman, Aamir fun banter wins hearts

Hyderabad: It was a night that Bollywood fans will never forget. The world witnessed an iconic moment as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan the three pillars of Indian cinema shared the same stage at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh. Social media exploded with excitement as pictures and videos of the trio went viral, leaving fans nostalgic and emotional. For decades, audiences have dreamed of seeing the Khans together, and this rare reunion felt nothing short of a festival for cinema lovers.

‘No One Can Afford the Three Khans’

During the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan expressed admiration for his contemporaries and joked about the long-awaited collaboration. “Let me show off a little. It’s been too long I’ve been humble. If three of us are in a project, it is a dream itself. Hopefully not a nightmare,” SRK said, drawing loud applause. Salman Khan then jumped in with a witty comment. “Shah Rukh keeps saying nobody can afford us three in one film. Say it here,” he teased.

SRK laughed and replied, “I don’t want to say it in Saudi, or everyone will stand up and say, Habibi, done, done, done.” He then clarified that affordability was not only about money. “It’s about timing, the way we work, and our eccentricities. We laugh and joke so much that any director would have to remind us to start working,” he said, sending the audience into laughter.

‘The Script Will Be the Star’

Salman wrapped up the moment with a thoughtful line. “When we three work together, the real hero will be the script, not us,” he said. Their camaraderie, humor, and humility reminded everyone why these legends continue to rule hearts. For fans, this was not just an event, it was history in motion.