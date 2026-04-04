Nobody opposes me: Assam CM deflects tough questions from reporter, runs away

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, April 2, said he was “not comparable to Adolf Hitler” and claimed there was no opposition to him, when questioned by a BBC reporter. He then abruptly ended the interaction, accusing the journalist of representing Opposition leader Akhil Gogoi.

BBC Hindi reporter Jugal Purohit, who had been seeking an interview with the Chief Minister for days, was told by Sarma that he “should not represent Gogoi” after quoting Gogoi’s description of the CM as “Hitler.”

When asked if he has been fair to all sections of society, Sarma said everyone is “very happy, whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Christian. All are dancing.”

The reporter then stated that he had spoken to many people who opposed the CM. However, the Assam CM interrupted, clarifying, “Nobody opposes me. You will see, nobody will oppose me.”

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“What do you say to people who call you Hitler, who call you anti-democratic, fascist, communalist?” the reporter asked next.

“BBC has a vote in UK. BBC calls me Hitler, but Assamese people call me Mama,” Himanta replied.

Triggered by the reporter’s clarification that it was his critic, Gogoi, who called him a Hitler, the Assam CM firmly said, “I think BBC should not represent Akhil Gogoi,” and made a quick exit.

The incident took place while Himanta was attending a political rally in Duliajan, where his supporters came in masses.

Himanta attempted to leave, trying to evade the reporter’s persisting questions, throughout which he was surrounded by security personnel and bombarded by supporters trying to take selfies.

The reporter asked a final question after reaching him amid the crowd of supporters, “What is your message to people who fear you, sir?”

To which the CM replied, “BBC should be fair to all.”

Himanta later shared the video on his social media account, repeating the claim, “The BBC can call me whatever they want to, but, for the people of Assam, I am their Mama!”

The BBC can call me whatever they want to, but for the people of Assam, I am their Mama!@BBCHindi #AssamElections2026 pic.twitter.com/LF9mZHuvPp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 2, 2026

Congress Working Committee member, Supriya Shrinate took to X saying, “It takes one just one journalist to ask a question – to then see these frauds like Himanta run for cover!”