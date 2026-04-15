NOC key for passport, says Telangana HC in minister Adluri Laxman Kumar case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Passport Authority to consider issuing a passport to minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, subject to submission of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the court where criminal cases against him are pending.

The minister had moved the High Court after the authority refused to grant him a passport, citing multiple pending criminal cases.

Hearing the petition, Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka observed that the mere pendency of criminal cases cannot be a ground to deny a passport. The court noted that earlier judgments of the High Court had also taken a similar view, making it clear that such cases do not automatically disqualify an applicant from obtaining a passport.

Approach lower court for an NOC: HC to Laxman

The court directed the petitioner to approach the concerned lower court and apply for an NOC. It further instructed the trial court to take an expeditious decision on such an application.

Upon submission of the NOC, the Passport Authority has been asked to examine the minister’s application and make a decision in accordance with the law.

At the same time, the High Court clarified that issuance of a passport does not amount to permission to travel abroad. If the petitioner intends to travel overseas, he must obtain prior approval from the concerned court.

The court also warned that any violation of the conditions would invite legal consequences. The petition was accordingly disposed of.