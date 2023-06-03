Nod for construction of two superfast railway lines connecting Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: In a welcome development for rail passengers in the Telugu states, the Central Government has given the green light for the construction of two new Superfast railway lines that will connect Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Railway officials have been instructed to initiate surveys to enhance connectivity between these regions.

One of the proposed fast railway lines will run from Shamsabad (Umdanagar railway station) to Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada. This line will offer direct connectivity to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad for passengers traveling from different parts of Andhra Pradesh. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for commuters, providing seamless transportation options.

For the first time, Umdanagar will have a direct superfast railway line, which will facilitate convenient travel for the residents. The second new railway line will directly link Visakhapatnam and Kurnool to Kachiguda. There has been a growing demand for more train services towards Mahbubnagar and Kurnool, and this new line aims to address that need.

The Railway Board has granted approval for conducting the necessary survey to enhance connectivity between these two states. The surveys will assess the feasibility and requirements of the proposed railway lines, taking into account factors such as terrain, traffic volume, and potential benefits to passengers.

The construction of these Superfast railway lines will not only improve connectivity but also contribute to the overall development and growth of the region. It will open up new opportunities for trade, tourism, and economic activities, bolstering the socio-economic progress of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Passengers and residents are eagerly looking forward to the implementation of these railway lines, which will enhance travel options, reduce travel time, and foster closer ties between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Central Government’s approval marks a significant milestone in the efforts to strengthen railway connectivity and improve accessibility in the region.