Noida woman journalist chased, attacked by two men for overtaking

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman journalist working in Noida, driving back home from work late at night, was allegedly chased for several kilometers and attacked by two men on a scooter.

The incident reportedly occurred between October 30 and 31.

The journalist, a news producer at a private network, was driving back to her residence in Vasant Kunj from her Noida office around 12:45 am. The two men started following her after she overtook them after crossing the Mahamaya flyover.

The miscreants allegedly attempted to block her and asked her to stop using gestures. The pillion rider hit her windshield and tried to open the door. Eventually, they broke it using a stick, The Observer Post reported.

Stunned and fearing for her life, the journalist dialled a colleague who asked her not to stop the vehicle, following which she sped towards the Ashram flyover and called the police control room at 1:30 am.

A team from the Lajpat Nagar police station swiftly reached the spot. The case was later handed over to the Sun Light Colony police station, which has jurisdiction over the area where the incident occurred.

Both men were arrested within a few hours. They have been identified as Shubham and Deepak and hold a criminal history.

Police said they are probing whether the duo was involved in similar offences. They stated that all distress calls from women are now being treated with top priority, and night patrolling on city expressways has been intensified.