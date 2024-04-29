Nomination process for penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections begins

According to the notification, May 6 is the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny of documents will be held on May 7.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 29th April 2024 9:59 am IST
New Delhi: The nomination process for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25 in which 57 constituencies, including seven from Delhi, will go to polls commenced on Monday.

The Election Commission issued a notification on behalf of the President starting the nomination process.

May 9 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Besides Delhi, elections in this phase will be held in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal.

So far, two phases of Lok Sabha elections have been completed.

