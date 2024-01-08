Non-beneficiaries of ‘Bandhu’ schemes played role in BRS defeat: KTR

Hyderabad: Former minister and working president of BRS KT Rama Rao recently delved into the dynamics of the recent Assembly elections, shedding light on the influence of various welfare schemes, particularly those under the ‘Bandhu’ initiatives.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting in Zaheerabad for the upcoming LS election, Rama Rao discussed the party’s challenges and strategies.

Expressing his viewpoint, Rama Rao asserted that the implementation of different Bandhu schemes incurred a political cost during the Assembly elections, especially among non-beneficiaries or non-Bandhu voters who did not directly benefit from these initiatives.

He highlighted instances, such as in Nizamsagar mandal, where beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu were present, but non-Bandhu voters from other communities cast their ballots against the BRS.

Addressing concerns regarding candidate selection, Rama Rao acknowledged past mistakes made in several constituencies during the Assembly elections.

He assured party members that corrective measures would be taken to rectify these errors in the upcoming Parliament elections. The working president stressed the need for strategic candidate placement to optimise the party’s electoral performance.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the Assembly elections, KTR highlighted the dissatisfaction among voters who had hoped for KCR to assume the role of chief minister again.