Nora Fatehi begins shooting for ‘Kanchana 4’ in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has kicked off the shooting for her highly anticipated project “Kanchana 4” in Hyderabad.

According to sources, the actress has already begun filming for the upcoming movie. An insider close to the project revealed to IANS, “Nora has started shooting for Kanchana 4. She is excited to be part of the film and is giving her best to the role.”

The ‘Dilbar’ girl, known for her dance performances, is all set to surprise audiences with her latest role in “Kanchana 4.” Venturing into the world of comedy, Nora will step into the comic avatar for the forthcoming movie.

“Kanchana 4” will mark the fifth installment in the popular horror-comedy series created and directed by Raghava. Known for his iconic role in the franchise, Raghava also stars in the lead across all the films. The series began with “Muni” in 2007, followed by “Muni 2: Kanchana” in 2011. “Kanchana 2” and “Kanchana 3” were released in 2015 and 2019, respectively, building the franchise’s massive fanbase over the years.

Reportedly, Pooja Hegde will be joining Nora and Raghava Lawrence’s horror-comedy franchise. Back in June 2024, rumors began circulating that actress Mrunal Thakur would be joining “Kanchana 4.” However, Lawrence swiftly dismissed these speculations on social media.

He took to his platform to clarify, stating, “Hi friends and fans, All the information regarding Kanchana 4 and casting that are circulating around social media are just rumors. Official announcement will be made through Ragavendra Production. Coming soon!”

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was last seen in “Madgaon Express,” where she showcased her knack for comedy. Directed by actor Kunal Khemu, the dark comedy film was produced by Excel Entertainment and also featured actors Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

In the film, released on 22 March 2024, Fatehi played the role of Tehreen “Tasha.”