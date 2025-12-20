Mumbai: Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi was involved in a car accident on Saturday evening in Mumbai while on her way to attend American DJ David Guetta’s concert. According to an HT report, the incident occurred as she was travelling to the venue for her scheduled appearance at the Sunburn Festival.

The report stated that Nora’s car was hit by a drunk driver, following which her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital. Doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out any internal or hemorrhagic injuries and later confirmed that the actor had sustained a slight concussion.

Despite being advised to rest, Nora chose to honour her professional commitments. A source added that she went ahead and made her scheduled appearance at Sunburn 2025.

About Nora Fatehi’s work

Over the past few years, Nora Fatehi has built an impressive list of global collaborations, including Snake with Jason Derulo, Oh Mama TETEMA!, and What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) with Jamaican singer Shenseea. She recently performed What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) during her US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and also delivered a high-energy performance at the UNTOLD Dubai international music festival.

On the acting front, Nora was last seen in the Bollywood film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, released on September 5, 2025, and the web series The Royals, which premiered on May 9, 2025.