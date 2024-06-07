Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Nora’ represents how Morocco, Canada & India built her identity

Mumbai: Actress and dancing diva Nora Fatehi, who has recently dropped her latest song named after her, says it represents how Morocco, Canada, and India have built her identity.

“Creating ‘Nora’ has been an incredible journey for me,” Nora said.

For ‘Nora’, the actress-dancer blended her Moroccan, Canadian, and Indian roots into a symphony. The beats of Moroccan rhythms mixed with the energetic pulses of contemporary music. The lyrics are in English and Darija (Moroccan Arabic).

She added, “The song represents how Morocco, Canada, and India have built my identity, and it is my way of sharing my heritage and personal success story with the world. I hope it inspires everyone to embrace their unique identities, celebrate their diversity, and find joy in their cultural backgrounds.”

Nora, who is of Moroccan descent, was born in Canada. She made her way into India in 2014 with the maiden film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’.

She was then seen in the ninth season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by Salman Khan and ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.

Nora has also worked in Telugu and Malayalam films. She was seen in songs for films such as ‘Temper’, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and ‘Kick’.

Over the years, she gained the spotlight with her dancing prowess in tracks such as ‘Dilbar’, ‘O Saki Saki’, ‘Jehda Nasha’ and ‘Manike’ to name a few. She was last seen acting in films such as ‘Crakk’ and ‘Madgaon Express’.

Alfonso Perez Soto, President, Emerging Markets at Warner Music Group, said, “Sophisticated, modern, stylish, respectful towards her roots; Nora Fatehi personalises a new generation who want to show the world that through their challenges as emigrants, they grew, prevailed and became the best of their class.”