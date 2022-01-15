‘Normalise finding love in your 40’s’, says Malaika Arora

Mumbai: After squashing their break-up rumours, Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora hope that society can “normalise finding love in your 40’s”.

Taking to their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, the couple posted a quote that essentially held the wisdom that age is just a number.

The quote read, “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your 40’s. Normalise discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalise finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.”

Arjun, 36, and Malaika, 48, have often been trolled as a couple by netizens for their age gap.

Previously, Malaika was in a 19-year-long marriage with Arbaaz Khan. The two called it quits in 2017.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019.