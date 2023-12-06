North vs south: Revanth’s old ‘superior DNA’ remark sparks new row

Hyderabad: Amid the intensifying North-South debate following Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Senthilkumar’s contentious ‘cow unrine’ remarks on Hindi heartland states in Parliament, BJP has drawn drawn attention to Telangana CM-desgnate Revanth Reddy’s earlier remarks suggesting Telangana DNA was better than Bihar’s.

He had made those remarks to target K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), wherein he stated that KCR’s “DNA is from Bihar.”

Amid this ongoing debate, BJP’s Shehzad Poonawala and IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted an old video of Revanth Reddy’s statement where he asserted, “Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA.” The video, recorded before the elections, resurfaced as Revanth Reddy is poised to assume office as the chief minister.

“KCR’s DNA belongs to Bihar. KCR’s caste is Kurmi. Kurmis are from Bihar. They migrated from Bihar to Vizianagaram and from there to Telangana. My DNA is from Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA,” Revanth Reddy said at the media conclave. “CM designate Revanth Reddy says Telangana DNA is better than Bihar, Kurmi (OBC) DNA. Do @NitishKumar @yadavtejashwi @laluprasadrjd agree? If not when will they break their alliance with Congress or atleast demand that an OBC is made CM,” Shehzad wrote.

The resurfacing of this old statement by Revanth Reddy stirred a fresh debate, with BJP leaders questioning JD(U)’s alliance with Congress in light of these comments.

The conversation initiated on social media, initially triggered by Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty’s tweet, asserting a clear distinction between North and South regions in the aftermath of the recent elections.

Prime Minister Modi also commented on the issue, cautioning against a ‘divisive agenda’ in a post on social media, warning about the repercussions of such rhetoric.