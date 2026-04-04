Northeastern women called ‘chinki’, ‘momo’ at Patna Railway Station

Patna: A verbal scuffle broke out at Bihar’s Patna Railway Station after a woman hurled racially abusive slurs while demanding identity proof from a dance group from northeastern India.

A video surfaced on Saturday, April 4, showing an argument between two women. One woman is heard shouting, “Voter ID do (Give your Voter ID),” while the northeastern woman responds, “Tum kaun ho, tum ko kyun batayege hum? (Who are you, and why should I show you anything?).”

According to local media, the group comprised dancers from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur and were in Patna for a cultural performance. When they were about to use the public washroom at the station, a woman in a beige uniform stopped them and demanded identification.

When the group members began taking videos, the woman laughed and hurled abuses at them.

“Video banao (make videos), I don’t care,” the unidentified woman said and addressed the group of women as “momos, Chinese, Chinki.”

Although the dance team pushed back and questioned her behaviour, she continued taunting them, “You know momos is my favourite food.”

The temmate taking the video said, “Hum log apna northeast se ghoomne ke liye aate hain, par aise ek-do kaaran se hum darte hain (we come from the Northeast to travel, but incidents like this scare us).”

A scuffle broke out at Bihar's Patna Railway Station after a woman hurled racially abusive slurs while demanding identity proof from a northeastern dance group.



A video surfaced on Saturday, April 4, showing a verbal argument between two women. One woman is heard shouting,… pic.twitter.com/t4XcgMw611 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 4, 2026

She added that “uncivilised” women of this kind are the ones who damage the country’s reputation.

The incident quickly gained traction online, sparking outrage with many demanding strict action against the woman’s racist behaviour. Others pointed out that the passengers in the room remained seated, watching the argument escalate.