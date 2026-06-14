Not Aamir, Salman Khan becomes highlight of Lagaan bash

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan grabbed everyone’s attention at the grand celebration marking 25 years of Lagaan and Aamir Khan Productions in Mumbai. While the event brought together several stars from the film industry, it was Salman’s surprising new look that became the biggest talking point among fans.

Salman Khan’s New Look

Salman arrived at the star-studded event sporting a fresh buzz-cut hairstyle and light stubble. Dressed in an all-black outfit featuring a black vest, leather jacket and distressed jeans, the actor looked noticeably different from his recent public appearances.

Videos and photos from the event quickly spread across social media, with fans praising his rugged and stylish appearance. Many compared the look to some of his iconic film characters, while others wondered if the transformation is linked to one of his upcoming movies.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Share the Spotlight

The celebration became even more special when Salman posed alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While Salman and Aamir were seen in black outfits, Kareena looked elegant in a pink traditional suit.

The trio happily posed for photographers, creating one of the most talked-about moments from the event. Kareena was also seen reacting to Salman’s new hairstyle before they posed together.

Lagaan Completes 25 Years

The event was organised to celebrate 25 years of Lagaan, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Aamir Khan, the 2001 blockbuster earned international recognition and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

The film, set in colonial India, told the story of villagers who challenge British rulers to a game of cricket to escape heavy taxes. Even after 25 years, Lagaan remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated films.

Is Salman Khan’s New Look for His Upcoming Movie?

Although there is no official confirmation, fans believe Salman’s makeover could be connected to his upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally. The actor is also expected to appear in the war drama Maatrubhumi and the new season of Bigg Boss.

For now, Salman’s fresh avatar has successfully created a buzz online, leaving fans eager to know what he has planned next.