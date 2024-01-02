Not Amazon Prime but Netflix bags Pushpa: The Rule for Rs…

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Telugu film, Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is generating immense buzz as it gears up for its release on August 15, 2024. With fans eagerly awaiting its arrival, the movie has become a hot topic on social media platforms.

Pushpa: The Rule OTT Rights

In the latest development, the discussion around Pushpa 2’s OTT rights and the deal with streaming platforms has taken center stage. Pushpa: The Rise was previously secured by Amazon Prime Video in 2021, leading many to expect a continuation of the partnership for its sequel.

Image Source: Twitter

However, Netflix, renowned for striking substantial deals with major projects, has reportedly thrown a curveball by making an impressive offer to the makers of Pushpa: The Rule. Rumors suggest that Netflix has proposed a deal three times larger than what Amazon Prime Video initially offered.

Massive OTT Price

For Pushpa Part 1, Amazon Prime Video sealed the deal at Rs 30 crore. In a surprising turn of events, reports now claim that Netflix has put forth a staggering Rs 100 crore offer for Pushpa: The Rule, marking a significant increase.

While the news is making waves, there is no official confirmation from either streaming platform or the film’s production team as of now. Stay tuned for further updates on this sensational development.