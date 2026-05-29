Not Bilal, Durefishan Saleem performs Haj with this person

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem has left her fans emotional after sharing a peaceful glimpse from Makkah during her Haj journey. The actress posted a serene view of the Holy Kaabah from her hotel room, giving followers a look at one of the most spiritual moments of her life.

In the picture, Durefishan can be seen cherishing the blessed view while a man is seen sitting near the window, facing the Kaabah. The text on the post read, “Best views with baba always,” making it clear that she was sharing the moment with her father, not Bilal Abbas Khan as many social media users had assumed.

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans started showering love and prayers on the actress. Comments like “Subhan Allah” and “MashAllah” filled the post, with many calling it a beautiful and heart-touching moment.

However, as always, the internet also found another angle. A section of fans began speculating about the person seen in the picture, with some wondering if it could be Bilal Abbas Khan. The speculation comes amid the ongoing fan craze around Durefishan and Bilal, whose pairing continues to be loved widely by viewers.

Despite the caption mentioning “baba,” fans could not stop connecting the post with Bilal.

Social media users have often linked the two actors due to their strong on-screen chemistry and the buzz around them, and this new picture only added fuel to the discussion.

That said, there is no confirmation or indication from Durefishan’s side that the person in the picture is Bilal. The actress has simply shared a calm and spiritual moment from Makkah with her father, while fans have turned it into another round of speculation.

For now, Durefishan’s Hajj glimpse remains a beautiful moment of faith, family and peace. But with the internet keeping a close eye on every post, even a serene picture from Makkah has now sparked a fresh Bilal Abbas discussion online.