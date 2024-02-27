Not Cape Town, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s new shooting location is…

Mumbai: Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, for its upcoming 14th season. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show challenges celebrity contestants with chilling tasks and daredevil stunts, pushing them to face their fears and vie for a spot in the grand finale.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 New Shooting Location

In an exciting update, it appears that Season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi will not follow the tradition of being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, as it has been for the past few years. The latest buzz suggests that the show’s shooting location might shift to a new place, with possibilities pointing towards Georgia or Thailand.

The crew team is currently conducting a recce to explore and finalize the new location. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the makers regarding this anticipated change.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

The previous season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, concluded in October of the previous year, crowning Dino James as the champion. Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, and Arjit Taneja showcased immense courage as they battled their fears and insecurities, making it to the intense finals.

As Season 14 gears up for a fresh take, viewers can expect a new backdrop and thrilling challenges that will keep them on the edge of their seats.