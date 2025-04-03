Not Dangal! Guess Fatima Sana Shaikh’s 1st film with Aamir Khan

Before Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh had already worked as a child artist in several films

Published: 3rd April 2025 5:53 pm IST
Before Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh worked in this film with Aamir Khan
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who rose to fame with her stellar performance in the 2016 sports drama Dangal, shared an interesting anecdote about her early years in the industry. While Dangal marked her breakthrough role alongside Aamir Khan, it wasn’t the first time she worked with the superstar.

In a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, Fatima revealed that she had shared the screen with Aamir Khan much earlier, in the 1997 romantic film Ishq. She appeared as a child artist in a memorable scene where Kajol is seen holding a little girl in her arms while Aamir Khan dramatically exclaims, “Mara, mara, mara.” Fatima surprised fans by confirming, “That child was me!”

Before Dangal, Fatima had already worked as a child artist in several films, including Chachi 420, Bade Dilwala, and One 2 Ka 4. At just 33, she has had an impressive journey in the industry, with Dangal catapulting her to stardom and establishing her as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses.

On the professional front, Fatima has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She will be seen in Metro… In Dino directed by Anurag Basu, Ul Jalool Ishq alongside Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah, and Aap Jaisa Koi with R. Madhavan.

