Not December 22! Prabhas’ Salaar’s NEW release date leaked

A lot is being discussed about Salaar and Dunki's huge clash at the box office on December 22

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2023 4:18 pm IST
Prabhas from Salaar (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ which is set to go head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ on December 22. A lot is being discussed about this huge clash at the box office and fans have been suggesting that both superstars should reconsider their movie release dates.

Just yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan made a strategic move by announcing an international release date for ‘Dunki’ which is December 21, a day ahead of its India release. This decision was seen as a clever move by the makers.

Taking note of these developments, it appears that the Salaar team might also be considering a strategic shift, potentially pre-poning their release date to December 20, as per a fresh report in Mirchi 9.

If this report turns out to be true then ‘Salaar’ will enjoy a solo release day. We eagerly await official confirmation regarding this exciting turn of events. Stay tuned for more updates!

