Not Janhvi Kapoor, this star kid was first choice for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Hyderabad: Peddi is already creating massive buzz ahead of its release. Starring Ram Charan in a powerful village-based sports drama role, the film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is set for a grand release on June 4. While fans are excited to see Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyyamma in the movie, a recent revelation by the director has now surprised everyone.

The Original Choice

Director Buchi Babu Sana recently revealed that Janhvi Kapoor was not the first choice for the female lead role in ‘Peddi’. According to the filmmaker, he initially narrated the story to Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi’s younger sister.

During an interview, Buchi Babu said he felt Khushi looked too young for the character after meeting her in person. He later decided to approach Janhvi Kapoor for the same role.

The director admitted that the situation felt awkward because he had to reject one sister and narrate the same role to another in the same house.

Why Janhvi Kapoor Was Selected

Buchi Babu explained that Achiyyamma is a strong and emotionally intense character, and he eventually felt Janhvi Kapoor suited the role better. He also shared that he could imagine Janhvi while developing the character during the writing process.

In the film, Janhvi plays a bold village woman with a fiery attitude. Reports also suggest that she has dubbed for her own role in a north Andhra dialect to make the character feel more authentic.

Fans React To The Casting Twist

The revelation has now become a major talking point on social media. Many fans feel that ‘Peddi’ could have been a huge Tollywood debut for Khushi Kapoor if she had been selected. At the same time, audiences are curious to see Janhvi Kapoor in a completely rural and deglamourised role alongside Ram Charan.

The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in important roles, with music composed by A. R. Rahman.

With promotions already picking up pace, fans are now waiting to see how Janhvi Kapoor’s performance as Achiyyamma turns out on the big screen.