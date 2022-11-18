Not just me but entire family reads Siasat: An Auto driver surprises city’s guest

Hyderabad: When it comes to denote the symbol of Hyderabad city, its foundation of fortune, its glory, its dignity, its identity, everyone unanimously refer to historical Charminar and when education and practice, hospitality and culture, Journalism and literature are mentioned, a reference is always given to Osmania University and The Siasat Daily.

The way love, affection, hospitality are the symbols of Hyderabadis, Siasat have also succeeded in creating unique identity across the globe.

Recently, the 200th anniversary of Urdu Journalism was celebrated in the Maulana Azad Urdu University in which journalists, intellectuals and scholars from different the parts of the country were participated and came to know that the secret of Siasat’s popularity is its fearlessness and passion for guiding the community and the nation. These eminent personalities witness that from students to teachers, government servants to businessmen, pilots to auto drivers salute to the services of the daily Siasat.

A participant in the MANUU conference Mr. M.I. Zahir from Jodhpur, Rajasthan have hired an auto from Anmol Hotel to the office of Siasat Daily. During the travel the auto driver Mohammed Asad, a 47-year-old resident of Talab Katta did not realise that the passenger sitting is his auto is going to office of the Siasat, started conversing about his closeness with the newspaper.

On a question from his guest, Muhammad Asad told that he and his whole respect Siasat very much and consider Siasat as their own domain. According to him, his father late Nawab Bashah and his grandfather Late Akram Ali were the diehard readers of Siasat. Even now, family members also read daily Siasat. Muhammad Asad told his rider, that Siasat is not only a newspaper but also a source of support for Muslims, the poor, the sick and the talented boys and girls. However, on hearing this Mr. M.I. Zahir was surprised and asked himself whether a newspaper can be loved by its readers this much.