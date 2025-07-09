Mumbai: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 has been growing louder with each passing day. With Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss OTT cancelled this year, fans are eagerly waiting for every tiny update about the upcoming season of the controversial reality show, from the contestants list to format changes and premiere date.

Here’s the latest scoop on the Bigg Boss 19 host and there’s a twist.

Hosting duties

As expected, superstar Salman Khan will be back to kick off Bigg Boss 19. However, this time, he won’t be the only one hosting the show. According to a report in Indian Express, Salman has signed a contract for only the first three months of the show. Post that, the makers are planning to bring in other popular celebrities to step in as hosts.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan (Instagram)

“Like every year, the makers are planning to bring in different celebrities as special hosts. After Salman finishes his three-month-long stint, makers will bring in Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor to step in as hosts,” a source revealed. The source also added that the team is still working out whether just one of these celebrities will continue till the end or if the hosting duties will be rotated every two weeks.

Bigg Boss 19 is expected to be the longest season yet, stretching over five months. Despite the multiple hosting changes, Salman Khan will return to host the much-anticipated grand finale in the last.

Speaking about the premiere date, while initial reports suggested an early August launch, it is now being speculated that Bigg Boss 19 will go live on the last weekend of August — August 29 and 30. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.