Hyderabad: For millions of fans, the name Pawan Kalyan is more than just a screen name. It represents a successful actor, a political leader, and one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema. However, many people do not know that “Pawan Kalyan” was not his original name. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister shared the interesting story behind how he got this famous name.

What Is Pawan Kalyan’s Real Name?

During a recent interview, Pawan Kalyan revealed that his birth name was Sri Kalyan Kumar. His naming ceremony was conducted at the sacred Yoga Narasimha Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

Later, when his details were entered into school records, the word “Sri” was removed, and his name became K. Kalyan Kumar, with “K” representing the Konidela family name.

How Did Kalyan Kumar Become Pawan Kalyan?

The actor shared that the name “Pawan” was added much later during his martial arts training days.

Before entering the film industry, Pawan Kalyan was deeply interested in martial arts and regularly participated in strength demonstrations. He would perform challenging feats where heavy stone slabs were broken on his chest in front of audiences.

Impressed by his strength and dedication, his martial arts teacher compared him to Pawan Putra Hanuman, another name for Lord Hanuman. Inspired by this, the teacher added the word “Pawan” before Kalyan, creating the name that later became famous across the Telugu states.

After entering the film industry, Pawan continued using the name given by his martial arts teacher. As his popularity grew through blockbuster films and action-packed performances, fans started calling him “Power Star” Pawan Kalyan.

Today, the name has become a powerful brand in Telugu cinema and politics.

The revelation has created a buzz on social media, with many fans surprised to learn that Pawan Kalyan’s original name was Kalyan Kumar. His journey from a martial arts enthusiast to a superstar and Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister makes the story behind his name even more inspiring.