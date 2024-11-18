Not Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to romance new heroine

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda, also known as ‘Rowdy,’ continues to win hearts with his impressive performances. The popular actor is now working on a new action drama, VD12, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for movies like Jersey and Malli Raava.

A Fresh Pairing in VD12

Vijay has shared the screen with top actresses like Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, and Ananya Panday. However, fans have always loved his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, hoping to see them together again. Surprisingly, VD12 will feature Krithi Shetty as the female lead instead.

Krithi gained fame with her debut in Uppena and has since worked in hits like Custody and Warrior. Known for her talent and charm, she is now exploring roles in Tamil and Malayalam cinema while staying connected to Telugu films. Her pairing with Vijay in VD12 has sparked excitement among fans.

About VD12

VD12 is a semi-period action drama that promises to show Vijay in a powerful new role. The film has already completed 60% of its shooting, including scenes filmed in Sri Lanka. The team plans to release the movie in March 2025.