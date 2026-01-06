Hyderabad: Sara Arjun, a rising star in Bollywood, is making waves with her performance in the film Dhurandhar, which has crossed a massive Rs. 1200 crore worldwide at the box office. This marks a significant achievement in her career, especially considering it’s her debut movie. Known for her childhood acting, Sara has made a seamless transition into adult roles, impressing both critics and audiences alike with her mature portrayal in Dhurandhar.

However, just as her career seems to be on an upward trajectory, Sara finds herself in the middle of a casting controversy. Reports suggest that she was dropped from an upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan, one of the industry’s most talked-about actors, simply because she was three years older than the age specified for her character. The move has left fans and industry insiders surprised, especially considering how young Sara still is.

Sara Arjun was reportedly rejected as Kartik Aaryan’s next film co-star as she was three years older than the required age pic.twitter.com/Ru0S9i8yXB — Kanishk (@jeene2yarr) January 5, 2026

The rejection has sparked discussions on Bollywood’s age-centric casting policies, where suitability for roles is often based on age rather than acting ability. Many fans took to social media to voice their frustration, questioning why Sara, still in her teens, could be considered “too old” for a role, while male actors like Kartik Aaryan often work with much younger co-stars without facing similar scrutiny.

Adding to the controversy, Kartik Aaryan has also been at the center of a separate speculation, with rumors about his association with a 17-year-old girl circulating online. Though unconfirmed, these rumors have added fuel to the ongoing debates about double standards in Bollywood.

Despite this setback, Sara Arjun continues to receive strong public support. With her growing popularity and undeniable talent, this minor rejection is unlikely to hinder her promising career in the industry.