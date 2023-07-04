Not right to make comments on sub judice matter: BJP’s Raina on Article 370 SC hearing

Jammu: BJP president of Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said it was important to refrain from making comments on the matter of Article 370 since it is currently sub judice.

“The Supreme Court of India has announced to hear Article 370 from July 11th through a 5-judge bench. When a matter is sub judice, it is not right to make any kind of comments and statements,” Raina told reporters here.

The apex court decision will put an end to the “propaganda perpetuated by certain parties”, and “serve national interest”, Raina said.

“The decision that will emanate from the Supreme Court will serve the national interest and put an end to the political propaganda perpetuated by certain parties and factions. It is crucial to note that the court’s judgment will not be influenced by political statements but will be based on the merits of the case after thorough arguments and counter-arguments,” the J&K BJP chief said.

Nearly four years after the government abrogated Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will take up for hearing on July 11 a batch of pleas challenging the decision.

Raina also said when Article 370 was revoked (in 2019), deliberations took place in both houses of Parliament.

“When Article 370 was initially implemented, extensive deliberations took place in the Constituent Assembly. Similarly, when it was eventually abrogated, detailed discussions were held in both houses of Parliament, resulting in amendments being carried out,” Raina said.

Speaking on the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Raina cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on it and said the final decision would take the well-being of all individuals into account and reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive decision-making.

He highlighted that consensus and welfare would be the guiding principles in moving forward with the UCC, ensuring benefits for society as a whole. He also said Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has sought public views and suggestions on it.

The BJP leader, meanwhile, also hailed the announcement of allotting five marlas (1,360 square feet) of land each to landless beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).