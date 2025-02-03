Mumbai: Arjun Reddy, the 2017 Tollywood romantic drama written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, remains one of the most loved films among the youth even today. Made on a modest budget of Rs 5–5.15 crore, the film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Both actors delivered stellar performances, with the film serving as a golden ticket to stardom for VD.

But did you know Shalini Pandey was not the first choice for the female lead in Arjun Reddy?

During the Thandel event in Hyderabad on Sunday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he initially wanted to cast Sai Pallavi opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the film.

Recalling why it didn’t materialize, Sandeep shared an interesting incident. He had reached out to a coordinator from Kerala, only to later realize that the person wasn’t an actual industry professional.

“I spoke to him saying that I have a story about a guy who is destroyed in love. It’s a very romantic story. I wanted to cast Sai Pallavi as the heroine. He asked me, ‘What is the romantic quotient in Arjun Reddy?’ I told him, ‘It is more than what we usually see in Telugu cinema.’ He then said, ‘Sir, forget about it. The girl will not even wear sleeveless. Forget about it,’” Vanga revealed.

Eventually, Shalini Pandey was cast as the female lead. The film also featured Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju, and Kanchan in supporting roles.

Arjun Reddy went on to become a massive box office success, grossing Rs 51 crore globally, cementing its place as a cult classic in Indian cinema.