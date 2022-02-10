Nothing Ear (1) gets Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant access

New Delhi: London-based consumer tech company Nothing has revealed that Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri are now available on the Ear (1).

“Alexa, play Nothing Else Matters. Yeah, it’s time to say hey to Google and Siri. Voice Assistance is now available for your ear (1),” the company said in a tweet.

With the new update, a new option to enable voice assistant will be added to the triple-tap touch control available for users. They can now choose to enable voice assistant by tapping the earbuds three times.

Voice assistant support is rolling out with firmware version 0.6700.1.86. After installing the latest firmware, you can activate the feature from Gesture Controls > Triple Taps > Voice Assistant.

The earbuds offers up to 34 hours playtime with the case, a powerful 11.6mm driver and other leading spacifications.

The ANC on earbuds uses three high-definition mics to bring music, films and podcasts into sharp focus.

The company claimed that 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to eight hours for a day’s power.