Nothing OS 2.0 is available now for its first phone

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th August 2023 8:17 pm IST
Nothing OS 2.0 is available now for its first phone
Nothing OS 2.0 (Representative Image)

New Delhi: London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Monday rolled out its OS 2.0 update for the Phone (1) users.

Packed with new features, enhanced customisation, and improved functionality, the update marks a new chapter for Nothing’s first smartphone and a commitment to user experience on older generation models.

Nothing OS 2.0 has been available for Phone (2) users since its launch last month and now, Phone (1) users can also use the software, the company said in a statement.

MS Education Academy

Nothing OS 2.0 update is based on Android 13, which is what currently ships on Nothing’s latest device.

Nothing also has a beta OS release that runs atop Android 14, which works on Phone 1.

Last week, Nothing updated Phone (2) users with Nothing OS 2.0.2a.

Also Read
Nothing Phone (2): Turn your swag on with less distraction, more fun

“This update prioritised camera performance, focusing on HDR improvements, low light scenarios and facial clarity,” said the company.

Phone (2) introduced the new Glyph Interface at the back, enabling users to minimise screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance.

It also features a revamped Nothing OS 2.0, rooted in utility and designed to reduce distractions, while delivering a fast and smooth experience that embodies Nothing’s unique aesthetics.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the smartphone delivers Nothing’s most premium smartphone experience to date, boasting a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography, and a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th August 2023 8:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button